Jenna Spesard BioAbout the Blogger

Hi! I’m Jenna. Not too long ago I was working full time at a job I hated, just to pay the rent. Then, one day, I decided to change my life. I downsized, built a tiny house, and found freedom. Now I’m a fulltime happiness addict with the freedom to travel the world on a part-time job, and I’m never turning back. So far I’ve visited 28 countries around the globe. Building a home on wheels, and becoming financially secure, has taken me farther than I ever imagined possible. I hope my blog inspires you to follow your own journey to happiness.

Tiny House Stories & Tours

Panorama Glass Lodge: Stay in this Gorgeous Icelandic Tiny House

Panorama Glass Lodge: Stay in this Gorgeous Icelandic Tiny House

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  March 23, 2019
This gorgeous Tiny House- the Panorama Glass Lodge - has a glass roof, so you can see the northern lights the next time you visit Iceland. Now available for rent!
Ecotourism: Stay in a Tiny Dome Home in Mexico

Ecotourism: Stay in a Tiny Dome Home in Mexico

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  March 17, 2019
We all know about the gorgeous (yet unconscious) resorts that line Mexico's coastlines. It's hard to say no to this extreme luxury, but as a tourist, you can choose to stay in accommodations that are less impactful on the environment. For example, on my recent trip the Quintana Roo state, I stayed in an eco-friendly dome home!
Shipping Container Becomes Modern Backyard Additional Dwelling Unit

Shipping Container Becomes Modern Backyard Additional Dwelling Unit

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  February 13, 2019
Family's modern Shipping Container Home is used as a modern Additional Dwelling Unit (or ADU) for visitors and as a vacation rental.
Their Tiny House Converts Into a Traveling Theater

Their Tiny House Converts Into a Traveling Theater

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  February 10, 2019
Jesse and Nora designed their mobile Tiny House to also double as a Traveling Theater so that they can host live performances on the road. Their creative design includes a long, pull-out stage.
Best of the Blog 2018

Best of the Blog 2018

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  January 17, 2019
In 2018, I produced dozens of video tours and interviewed more than 20 different alternative structures on this blog. This is my 2018 shortlist for the best Tiny House, School Bus Conversion (Schoolie), and Van Conversion of the past year.
Hoarder Downsizes to a Tiny House to Cure Herself

Hoarder Downsizes to a Tiny House to Cure Herself

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  December 3, 2018
With all of the convulsive buying and materialism in the United States, who among us doesn't know a hoarder? Most...
The Best Van Conversion I’ve Ever Seen

The Best Van Conversion I’ve Ever Seen

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  November 9, 2018
Wes and Savana escape high rent to live on the road in their gorgeous off-grid sprinter van conversion with a huge solar roof deck!
Grandma Builds Gorgeous Victorian Tiny House

Grandma Builds Gorgeous Victorian Tiny House

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  August 3, 2018
Shorty Robbins built a Victorian Tiny House in her 50s so that she could travel to Civil War Renenactments and live without financial burden.
Stunning Tiny House for a Retired Police Officer

Stunning Tiny House for a Retired Police Officer

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  June 12, 2018
Shannon spent more than 20 years in law enforcement before retiring early with a medical pension. Now she's going to travel the county in a beautiful Tiny Home!
Her Bus Conversion Was Inspired by Ellen Degeneres

Her Bus Conversion Was Inspired by Ellen Degeneres

By tinyhousegiantjourney  /  March 22, 2018
Randy Hulse is the ultimate Ellen Degeneres fan. She renovated a school bus and plans to travel the country, doing good deeds in Ellen's name.
Living Small Advice

Learn how you can build a Tiny House with my budget, materials, and design tips. I share my story, the mistakes I’ve made, and the lessons I’ve learned. These articles will help you start your own Tiny House Giant Journey. Below are a few of my most popular articles.

Travel Journal & Guides

So far I have visited 6 continents and more 30 countries. Every year I cherish my time abroad, experiencing new cultures and meeting fantastic people. Join me on my adventures by viewing a full list of destinations here.

