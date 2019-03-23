THIS BLOG HAS BEEN FEATURED ON:
About the Blogger
Hi! I’m Jenna. Not too long ago I was working full time at a job I hated, just to pay the rent. Then, one day, I decided to change my life. I downsized, built a tiny house, and found freedom. Now I’m a fulltime happiness addict with the freedom to travel the world on a part-time job, and I’m never turning back. So far I’ve visited 28 countries around the globe. Building a home on wheels, and becoming financially secure, has taken me farther than I ever imagined possible. I hope my blog inspires you to follow your own journey to happiness.
READ MY FULL STORY
Tiny House Stories & Tours
Panorama Glass Lodge: Stay in this Gorgeous Icelandic Tiny House
Ecotourism: Stay in a Tiny Dome Home in Mexico
Shipping Container Becomes Modern Backyard Additional Dwelling Unit
Their Tiny House Converts Into a Traveling Theater
Best of the Blog 2018
Hoarder Downsizes to a Tiny House to Cure Herself
The Best Van Conversion I’ve Ever Seen
Grandma Builds Gorgeous Victorian Tiny House
Stunning Tiny House for a Retired Police Officer
Her Bus Conversion Was Inspired by Ellen Degeneres
Living Small Advice
Learn how you can build a Tiny House with my budget, materials, and design tips. I share my story, the mistakes I’ve made, and the lessons I’ve learned. These articles will help you start your own Tiny House Giant Journey. Below are a few of my most popular articles.
View ALL Advice Articles
Travel Journal & Guides
So far I have visited 6 continents and more 30 countries. Every year I cherish my time abroad, experiencing new cultures and meeting fantastic people. Join me on my adventures by viewing a full list of destinations here.
Recent Travel Articles:
Panorama Glass Lodge: Stay in this Gorgeous Icelandic Tiny House
Ecotourism: Stay in a Tiny Dome Home in Mexico
Tulum Travel Guide: Mexico’s Bohemian Beach Destination
South Iceland Top 10 “Must Stops” Near the Ring Road
2 Days in Amsterdam: Layover without a Hangover (It’s a Miracle!)
Lisbon, Portugal: Top Things to Do & Where to Stay on a Short Trip
Morocco: One Week Itinerary with Glamping!
Mazatlán Mexico Travel Guide
10 Things to Do in Sayulita, Mexico
9 Day Road Trip Itinerary for Great Britain
Tiny House Shop
Favorite Resources
A detailed list of my favorite Tiny House gear, building materials, parking advice, books, appliances, off-grid / alternative systems, and travel gear. These tools will help you plan your next tiny (or giant) adventure.
View ALL Resources
My Life Abroad
Each year, I spend approximately 3 months traveling abroad, visiting 5 new countries. How am I able to do this? My lifestyle is extremely affordable. Living tiny also means that I live within my financial means. I spend less on material objects and I waste less. This is my definition of the American Dream.
MY FAVORITE EXPERIENCES ABROAD:
- Bathing an Elephant in Thailand
- Scuba Diving with Giant Manta Rays on the Big Island, Hawaii
- Swimming inside a Volcano in Costa Rica
- Snorkeling between two continents in Iceland
- Hiking the Pyrénées in France
- Backpacking on the Inca Trail with my 58-year-old father
My Tiny House
View photos of my Tiny House traveling around North America – I went 25,000 miles in just one year – and step inside the stunning interior. Construction took 1 year and was finished in 2014. Also, did you know you can now rent my house?!
View My Tiny House Gallery
My Vintage Camper
When 165 square feet seemed too big for road trips, I recently downsized to a 60 square foot vintage travel trailer for life on the road. Read stories from my most recent project – the restoration of my 1972 vintage camper.