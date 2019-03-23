THIS BLOG HAS BEEN FEATURED ON:

About the Blogger

Hi! I’m Jenna. Not too long ago I was working full time at a job I hated, just to pay the rent. Then, one day, I decided to change my life. I downsized, built a tiny house, and found freedom. Now I’m a fulltime happiness addict with the freedom to travel the world on a part-time job, and I’m never turning back. So far I’ve visited 28 countries around the globe. Building a home on wheels, and becoming financially secure, has taken me farther than I ever imagined possible. I hope my blog inspires you to follow your own journey to happiness.

Learn how you can build a Tiny House with my budget, materials, and design tips. I share my story, the mistakes I’ve made, and the lessons I’ve learned. These articles will help you start your own Tiny House Giant Journey. Below are a few of my most popular articles.

Travel Journal & Guides





So far I have visited 6 continents and more 30 countries. Every year I cherish my time abroad, experiencing new cultures and meeting fantastic people. Join me on my adventures by viewing a full list of destinations here.

Recent Travel Articles:

Favorite Resources

A detailed list of my favorite Tiny House gear, building materials, parking advice, books, appliances, off-grid / alternative systems, and travel gear. These tools will help you plan your next tiny (or giant) adventure.

My Life Abroad

Each year, I spend approximately 3 months traveling abroad, visiting 5 new countries. How am I able to do this? My lifestyle is extremely affordable. Living tiny also means that I live within my financial means. I spend less on material objects and I waste less. This is my definition of the American Dream.

MY FAVORITE EXPERIENCES ABROAD:

My Tiny House

View photos of my Tiny House traveling around North America – I went 25,000 miles in just one year – and step inside the stunning interior. Construction took 1 year and was finished in 2014. Also, did you know you can now rent my house?!

My Vintage Camper

When 165 square feet seemed too big for road trips, I recently downsized to a 60 square foot vintage travel trailer for life on the road. Read stories from my most recent project – the restoration of my 1972 vintage camper.

Browse My Blog for the Lastest and Greatest!